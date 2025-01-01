About this product
Flash Mob [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD
- Negatives:Dry eyesDry mouthHeadache
- Feelings:CreativeTalkativeUplifted
- Helps with:StressDepressionInsomnia
- Terpenes:TerpinoleneLimoneneMyrcene
Mafia Funeral effects are mostly energizing.
Mafia Funeral potency is higher THC than average.
Mafia Funeral is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Falcon 9 and Menthol. This strain from Compound Genetics is a potent and flavorful bud that will send you to a blissful state of relaxation and euphoria. Mafia Funeral has dark green buds with purple hues and orange hairs, covered in frosty trichomes. Mafia Funeral is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mafia Funeral effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mafia Funeral when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Mafia Funeral features flavors like menthol, garlic, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and fuel-like aroma. The average price of Mafia Funeral typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mafia Funeral, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.