About this product

Covered in sugar-like crystals, this ultra-exclusive strain is all about the terpenes. With parents by the likes of Grape Pie and Legend Orange Apricot, it’s no surprise that this indica-dominant cultivar starts with bright notes of fresh orange and juicy stone fruit and finishes with just a hint of umami flavor. Perfect for busting stress and releasing the tension, these flavorful buds will leave you feeling soothed without the couch lock.



Feelings: Body Buzz, Relaxing, Soothing

Flavor: Ripe Citrus, Sweet, Earthy

Usage: Unwinding, Stress Relief, Yoga

Lineage: Grape Pie x Legend Orange Apricot