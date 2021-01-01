About this product
Covered in sugar-like crystals, this ultra-exclusive strain is all about the terpenes. With parents by the likes of Grape Pie and Legend Orange Apricot, it’s no surprise that this indica-dominant cultivar starts with bright notes of fresh orange and juicy stone fruit and finishes with just a hint of umami flavor. Perfect for busting stress and releasing the tension, these flavorful buds will leave you feeling soothed without the couch lock.
Feelings: Body Buzz, Relaxing, Soothing
Flavor: Ripe Citrus, Sweet, Earthy
Usage: Unwinding, Stress Relief, Yoga
Lineage: Grape Pie x Legend Orange Apricot
Feelings: Body Buzz, Relaxing, Soothing
Flavor: Ripe Citrus, Sweet, Earthy
Usage: Unwinding, Stress Relief, Yoga
Lineage: Grape Pie x Legend Orange Apricot
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.