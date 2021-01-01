About this product
Take things up a notch when you spark up our mix of Super Silver Haze flower and Cherry AK sauce. No matter what you’re doing, its energizing and just plain old happy effects allow you to focus on the present moment with a smile on your face. And that smile won’t fade away as your senses enjoy the sweet taste of cherries, rich earthy notes, and a refreshing whisper of menthol.
Blend: Super Silver Haze Herb x Cherry AK Live Resin
Feelings: Euphoric, Focused, Energetic
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
