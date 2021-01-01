Take things up a notch when you spark up our mix of Super Silver Haze flower and Cherry AK sauce. No matter what you’re doing, its energizing and just plain old happy effects allow you to focus on the present moment with a smile on your face. And that smile won’t fade away as your senses enjoy the sweet taste of cherries, rich earthy notes, and a refreshing whisper of menthol.



Blend: Super Silver Haze Herb x Cherry AK Live Resin

Feelings: Euphoric, Focused, Energetic

