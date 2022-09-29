About this product
Featuring a complex terpene profile, including notes of lavender, sweet berries, pine trees, and mocha, Fruit Cup has a little something for everyone. The upbeat effects make this a great afternoon strain to get outside and enjoy the sun with friends or enjoy a solo sesh at home listening to records.
---
Blend: Lilac Diesel Herb x Flavor Crystals Live Resin
Feelings: Uplifted, Calm, Laidback
Flavor: Fresh Flowers, Ripe Fruit, Bitter Chocolate
Usage: Mood Boost, Rooftop Chilling, Light Stretching
---
Blend: Lilac Diesel Herb x Flavor Crystals Live Resin
Feelings: Uplifted, Calm, Laidback
Flavor: Fresh Flowers, Ripe Fruit, Bitter Chocolate
Usage: Mood Boost, Rooftop Chilling, Light Stretching
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512