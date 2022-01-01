About this product
As funky as fresh garden soil or a night at the disco, you can’t mistake the signature aroma of this infused pre-roll. It immediately makes it presence known before you even take the first puff, luring you in to spark this thing up. Once you inhale, get ready to experience a classic stoney high without a care in the world — you may even drift off to dreamland so make sure you grab your comfiest blanket for maximum enjoyment.
Blend: GMO Star Herb x First Class Funk Sauce
Feelings: Stoned, Sleepy, Chill
Flavor: Garlic, Funk, Loud
Usage: Binge Watching, Unwinding, Nighttime Sesh
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
