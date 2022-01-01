As funky as fresh garden soil or a night at the disco, you can’t mistake the signature aroma of this infused pre-roll. It immediately makes it presence known before you even take the first puff, luring you in to spark this thing up. Once you inhale, get ready to experience a classic stoney high without a care in the world — you may even drift off to dreamland so make sure you grab your comfiest blanket for maximum enjoyment.



Blend: GMO Star Herb x First Class Funk Sauce

Feelings: Stoned, Sleepy, Chill

Flavor: Garlic, Funk, Loud

Usage: Binge Watching, Unwinding, Nighttime Sesh