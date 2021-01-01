About this product
Perfect for any time of day, this earthy yet sweet pre-roll is for the man (or woman) on a mission. Each puff offers a clearheaded, focused head high and gentle body relaxation that leaves you feeling balanced and ready for anything. Whether you want to tackle a creative project, plot your world takeover, or just vibe out, you’ll be in good hands with Funky Mac.
Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Garlic Starship Live Resin
Feelings: Uplifted Head High, Body Relaxation, Easygoing
Flavor: Sweet Herbs, Earthy, Tart Cherry
Usage: On-the-go, Brainstorming, Creating
Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Garlic Starship Live Resin
Feelings: Uplifted Head High, Body Relaxation, Easygoing
Flavor: Sweet Herbs, Earthy, Tart Cherry
Usage: On-the-go, Brainstorming, Creating
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.