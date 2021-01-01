Perfect for any time of day, this earthy yet sweet pre-roll is for the man (or woman) on a mission. Each puff offers a clearheaded, focused head high and gentle body relaxation that leaves you feeling balanced and ready for anything. Whether you want to tackle a creative project, plot your world takeover, or just vibe out, you’ll be in good hands with Funky Mac.



Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Garlic Starship Live Resin

Feelings: Uplifted Head High, Body Relaxation, Easygoing

Flavor: Sweet Herbs, Earthy, Tart Cherry

Usage: On-the-go, Brainstorming, Creating

