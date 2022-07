Discover a childlike sense of wonder as you puff on this sweet strain with notes of candied fruit. Your job, phone bills, or just the daily stress of adulting will feel like a thing of the past as Galactic R*ntz reminds you that life ain’t so bad. Although this strain is potent, you’ll still be able to go about your day with mindfulness and a smile on your face.



Feelings: Euphoria, Curiosity, Stress-free



Flavor: Ripe Fruit, Candy, Herbs



Usage: Deep Thinking, Stress Relief, Yoga