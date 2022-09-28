About this product
Stress got you down? Let it all go with a few puffs of Garlic Galaxy #1. This pungent strain instantly elevates your mood, allowing you to laugh off your worries and reach a relaxed state of mind. It's the perfect companion for a relaxing night at home or chilling with some close friends over a bowl of popcorn.
Feelings: Giggly, Uplifted, Relaxed
Flavor: Funk, Lavender, Earth
Usage: Socializing, Movie Marathon, Mood Boost
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512