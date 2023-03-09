Stress got you down? Let it all go with a few puffs of Garlic Galaxy #1. This pungent strain instantly elevates your mood, allowing you to laugh off your worries and reach a relaxed state of mind. It's the perfect companion for a relaxing night at home or chilling with some close friends over a bowl of popcorn.

---

Feelings: Giggly, Uplifted, Relaxed

Flavor: Funk, Lavender, Earth

Usage: Socializing, Movie Marathon, Mood Boost

Show more