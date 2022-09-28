About this product
You don’t need a cocktail after a stressful day — you need Garlic Galaxy #7. This deeply funky strain invites you to shake off your woes and embrace a happy-go-lucky attitude. All you need to do is let go and let this cultivar take you on a relaxing ride.
Feelings: Buzzy, Happy, Chill
Flavor: Umami, Pepper, Lavender
Usage: Chill Night In, Bingewatching, Letting Go
No product reviews
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512