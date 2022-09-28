You don’t need a cocktail after a stressful day — you need Garlic Galaxy #7. This deeply funky strain invites you to shake off your woes and embrace a happy-go-lucky attitude. All you need to do is let go and let this cultivar take you on a relaxing ride.



Feelings: Buzzy, Happy, Chill

Flavor: Umami, Pepper, Lavender

Usage: Chill Night In, Bingewatching, Letting Go