You might not normally put garlic in your juice, but this pungent strain will make you a believer. Its one-of-a-kind flavor intermingles the taste of tropical fruits and fresh-pressed garlic cloves, giving it a pleasantly funky finish. Combined with equally satisfying effects, expect to discover a soothing sense of calm, readying you for a night of rest.

---

Feelings: Serene, Sleepy, Upbeat

Flavor: Umami, Mango, Sharp Citrus

Usage: Winding Down, Chilling At Home