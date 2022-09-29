About this product
You might not normally put garlic in your juice, but this pungent strain will make you a believer. Its one-of-a-kind flavor intermingles the taste of tropical fruits and fresh-pressed garlic cloves, giving it a pleasantly funky finish. Combined with equally satisfying effects, expect to discover a soothing sense of calm, readying you for a night of rest.
---
Feelings: Serene, Sleepy, Upbeat
Flavor: Umami, Mango, Sharp Citrus
Usage: Winding Down, Chilling At Home
---
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512