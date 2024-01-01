Garlic Starship [.7g 5pk]

by Glass House Farms
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready to head to the moon aboard the Garlic Starship. This pungent, indica-dominant strain will get your journey started off right with an uplifting head high that settles you into cruising altitude with a more euphoric full body experience. Garlic Starship delivers notes of sweet garlic and earth tones, with just a touch of spice. This flavorful ride that will get your head in the clouds and your body feeling right, combining the best of both its beloved parents, GMO and Sensi Star.
---
Feelings: Uplifting, Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Flavor: Sweet Garlic, Earthiness, Spice
Usage: Relaxation, Decompression
Lineage: GMO x Sensi Star
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

About this strain

Garlic Starship is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Sensi Star. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Garlic Starship has a pungent and sweet flavor and aroma that combines garlic, earth, and spice notes. This strain may make you feel euphoric, relaxed, and happy with its potent and balanced effects. Garlic Starship has a THC content of 16%, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Starship effects include feeling uplifting, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Starship when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Glass House Farms, Garlic Starship features flavors like sweet garlic, earthy, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Garlic Starship typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Garlic Starship is a rare and exotic strain that is only available in select dispensaries in California. If you’re looking for a strain that will take you to the moon with its flavor and potency, give Garlic Starship a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Starship, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glass House Farms
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0003034
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000512
