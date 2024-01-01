Redefining the hybrid experience, this upbeat strain deserves a round of applause. Starting with a burst of energy, you’ll feel like an MVP as the effects mellow out into a relaxed euphoria. Featuring a gassy aroma accented by a bouquet of sweet flowers, you’ll get to enjoy a one-of-a-kind flavor that deserves a spot in the hall of fame.

---

Feelings: Energized, Focused, Happy

Flavor: Diesel, Violet, Vanilla

Usage: Getting Stuff Done, Wake & Bake, Mood Boost

