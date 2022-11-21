About this product
Focused relaxation and a sweet minty flavor make Gelato #41 & Animal Mints your new hybrid go-to. These well-balanced buds allow you to unwind without fogging your brain. Instead, you get to indulge in the dessert-like taste of this strain while you kick your shoes off and relax for the day.
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512