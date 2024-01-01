By combining two of our favorite strains, we’ve created an indica-dominant escape. Heavy on the minty flavor and rich in myrcene, this potent hybrid loosens tension and prepares you for an evening of calm. Enjoy it with that special someone or get lost in a solo movie marathon.

---

Feelings: Relaxed, Dreamy, Euphoric

Flavor: Pine, Citrus, Fresh Herbs

Usage: Date Night, Listening to Music, Watching Movies

Terpene Spotlight: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

