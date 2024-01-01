Gelato #41 x Kush Mints [.7g 5pk]

by Glass House Farms
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

By combining two of our favorite strains, we’ve created an indica-dominant escape. Heavy on the minty flavor and rich in myrcene, this potent hybrid loosens tension and prepares you for an evening of calm. Enjoy it with that special someone or get lost in a solo movie marathon.
---
Feelings: Relaxed, Dreamy, Euphoric
Flavor: Pine, Citrus, Fresh Herbs
Usage: Date Night, Listening to Music, Watching Movies
Terpene Spotlight: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

About this strain

Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glass House Farms
Glass House Farms
Shop products
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

