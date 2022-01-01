Focused relaxation and a sweet minty flavor make Gelato Mints your new hybrid go-to. Made from a combination of Gelato 41 and Animal Mints, these well-balanced buds allow you to unwind without fogging your brain. Instead, you get to indulge in the dessert-like taste of this strain while you kick your shoes off and relax for the day.



Feelings: Calm, Balanced, Carefree

Flavor: Baked Goods, Mint, Earth

Usage: Cooking, Hanging Out, Stress Relief