With a one-two punch of euphoric, uplifting effects and an ultra-relaxing body high, you’ll instantly understand where this strain gets its name from. As your mind creeps higher and higher, the taste of muddled berries with a hint of lemon juice dances across your palate, leaving you in a sunny mood. Pack a bowl of these sticky buds anytime you need to kick back, relax, and enjoy the present moment.



Feelings: Uplifted, Mellow, Happy



Flavor: Berry, Citrus, Sweet



Usage: Post-work Sesh, Mood Boost, Hanging Out