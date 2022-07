Let’s face it, everyone has a sweet tooth—and Gelly Donut hits the spot every time. With a blend of Wedding Cake flower and Gelonade live resin, this infused pre-roll starts out tart and tangy and finishes with notes of vanilla frosting. Perfect for hanging out with friends, finding your happy place, or easing muscle tension, a few puffs of Gelly Donut is a guaranteed recipe for bliss.



Blend: Wedding Cake Herb x Gelonade Live Resin



Feelings: Stimulated, Euphoric, Relaxed



Flavor: Tart Lemon, Smooth Vanilla, Ripe Fruit



Usage: Chill Hangout, Mood Boost, Unwinding