Sweet and fruity like Jell-O, this strain is a cross of the well loved Lemon Tree and Gelato #41. Gelonade is a classic Hybrid that’s great for hanging with friends, and the weekend warrior looking for a delightful buzz that’s built for social situations and getting after it.



Feelings: Balanced, Uplifted, Social

Flavor: Fruity, Citrus, Vanilla

Usage: Beach Day, Happy Hour, Dinner Party