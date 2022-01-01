About this product
Sweet and fruity like Jell-O, this strain is a cross of the well loved Lemon Tree and Gelato #41. Gelonade is a classic Hybrid that’s great for hanging with friends, and the weekend warrior looking for a delightful buzz that’s built for social situations and getting after it.
Feelings: Balanced, Uplifted, Social
Flavor: Fruity, Citrus, Vanilla
Usage: Beach Day, Happy Hour, Dinner Party
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
