They donʼt call it “The Glue” for nothing. After a LOT of pheno-hunting, we selected our iteration of the contemporary classic for providing a pleasurable, cozy heaviness to the mind and body that will “glue” you in place for a while. If itʼs euphoric relief and melting relaxation youʼre after, this earthy, diesel-y GG4 will live up to its reputation as a satisfying, stoney delight that is definitely not good for getting things done.

---

Feelings: Heavy, Relaxed, Euphoric, Calm

Flavor: Herbal, Diesel, Citrus

Usage: Staying In, Hanging Out, Taking a Break

Lineage: Chem’s Sister x Sour DubB x Chocolate Diesel

