There’s something that just feels good about Glacier’s #11. The smoke is silky smooth, the flavor is alluringly sweet as it floats into your lungs, and the effects slowly crescendo until you’re soaring over the clouds. It's like a hug from the universe in the form of trichome-covered nugs.

Feelings: Restful, Soothed, Happy

Flavor: Sweet, Creamy, Spicy

Usage: Stress Relief, Sleep, Resting

