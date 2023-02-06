There’s something that just feels good about Glacier’s #11. The smoke is silky smooth, the flavor is alluringly sweet as it floats into your lungs, and the effects slowly crescendo until you’re soaring over the clouds. It's like a hug from the universe in the form of trichome-covered nugs. --- Feelings: Restful, Soothed, Happy Flavor: Sweet, Creamy, Spicy Usage: Stress Relief, Sleep, Resting
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.