About this product
Garlic, mushroom, and onion—we’re not talking about pizza toppings here, we’re talking about the pungent hybrid, GMO. Unashamed of its savory flavor, this cross between Chemdawg and GSC proudly wears its garden-forward profile in its moniker. While the effects can be intensely uplifting at first, your eyelids will soon droop shut with the kind of deep relaxation that only a good indica can usher in. Try pairing this strain with a slice of ‘za and a comfy couch for a night of stoned-to-the-bone binge-watching.
Feelings: Soothed, Sleepy, Stoned
Flavor: Savory, Funky, Earthy
Usage: Unwinding, Couch Crashing, Catching Zzz’s
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
