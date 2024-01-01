A special Glass House exclusive varietal, this GMO strain is a unique crowd-pleaser. Experience the beloved garlic, onion, and mushroom (umami!) flavor paired with gassy undertones while kicking back and getting the rest you deserve. --- Feelings: Calm, Joyful, Drowsy Flavor: Allium, Earth, Fuel Usage: Nighttime Sesh, Aches & Pains, Stress Relief, Winding-Down
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.