*Casitas Project* Small Batch



Float off into the heavens after just a few tokes of this indica-dominant strain. Each inhale of these crystal-coated nugs takes you higher and higher and leaves you feeling a dreamlike sense of peace. Its fruit-forward flavor with tones of citrus and herbs tastes just like the fruit of the gods. All you need is a comfy place to chill and get ready for a pain-free, stress-free, otherworldly experience.



Feelings: Dreamy, Carefree, Sleepy

Flavor: Berries, Lemon, Herbs

Usage: Pain Relief, Insomnia, Relaxation