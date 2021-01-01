About this product
*Casitas Project* Small Batch
Float off into the heavens after just a few tokes of this indica-dominant strain. Each inhale of these crystal-coated nugs takes you higher and higher and leaves you feeling a dreamlike sense of peace. Its fruit-forward flavor with tones of citrus and herbs tastes just like the fruit of the gods. All you need is a comfy place to chill and get ready for a pain-free, stress-free, otherworldly experience.
Feelings: Dreamy, Carefree, Sleepy
Flavor: Berries, Lemon, Herbs
Usage: Pain Relief, Insomnia, Relaxation
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
