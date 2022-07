Much like the golden ticket, this frost-covered cultivar is a rarity—and you’ll feel like a real winner after just a few tokes. The cerebral euphoric effects instantly lift your mood while the sedating body high will have you lounging around, completely content from head to toe. Day or night, you know you’re in for a treat as soon as the sharp funky, skunky notes hit your nostrils.



Feelings: Sedating, Cerebral, Euphoric



Flavor: Diesel, Hops, Skunk



Usage: Lounging, Lazy Sunday Afternoons, Stress Relief