*Casitas Project* Small Batch



Born from a mixture of classic Congolese strains, these upbeat buds are exactly what you want from a sativa strain. You’ll instantly find yourself buzzing around, giggling, and brimming with positive energy. Plus, its earthy yet fruity flavor awakens the senses and grounds you in the present moment. If you’re looking for a pick-me-up, this strain has your name written all over it.



Feelings: Euphoric, Cerebral, Energetic

Flavor: Earthy, Fruity, Herbal

Usage: Mood Boost, Midday Pick-me-up, Laughing