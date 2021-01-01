About this product
*Casitas Project* Small Batch
Born from a mixture of classic Congolese strains, these upbeat buds are exactly what you want from a sativa strain. You’ll instantly find yourself buzzing around, giggling, and brimming with positive energy. Plus, its earthy yet fruity flavor awakens the senses and grounds you in the present moment. If you’re looking for a pick-me-up, this strain has your name written all over it.
Feelings: Euphoric, Cerebral, Energetic
Flavor: Earthy, Fruity, Herbal
Usage: Mood Boost, Midday Pick-me-up, Laughing
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
