About this product
As the child of Grape Pie and Sundae Driver, this creamy cultivar delivers a super lip-smacking flavor and a potent high that leaves you deep in thought with a side of sweet sedation. Ideal for an after-dinner treat, Grapes & Cream has a dessert-like flavor that eases you into your evening. Expect to find yourself deep in thought as your body slowly softens into a sleepy state.
Feelings: Cerebral, Relaxed, Happy
Flavor: Grapes, Ice Cream, Vanilla
Usage: Getting ready for bed, Playing video games, Kicking back
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
