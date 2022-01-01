As the child of Grape Pie and Sundae Driver, this creamy cultivar delivers a super lip-smacking flavor and a potent high that leaves you deep in thought with a side of sweet sedation. Ideal for an after-dinner treat, Grapes & Cream has a dessert-like flavor that eases you into your evening. Expect to find yourself deep in thought as your body slowly softens into a sleepy state.



Feelings: Cerebral, Relaxed, Happy

Flavor: Grapes, Ice Cream, Vanilla

Usage: Getting ready for bed, Playing video games, Kicking back

