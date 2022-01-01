Born from the flawless fusion of Gorilla Glue and Cookies and Cream, this indica-dominant strain offers a warm and fuzzy feeling, like you’ve been wrapped in your snuggliest blanket. Starting in your head, a warm, euphoric sensation will slowly begin to radiate throughout your entire body until your muscles are completely relaxed. Indulge in this sweet yet sour strain after a long day at work or a lazy Sunday afternoon.



Feelings: Euphoric, Sedated, Couch-locked

Flavor: Sweet, Nutty, Sharp

Usage: Binge Watching, Aches & Pains, Nighttime Sesh

