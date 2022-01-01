About this product
Born from the flawless fusion of Gorilla Glue and Cookies and Cream, this indica-dominant strain offers a warm and fuzzy feeling, like you’ve been wrapped in your snuggliest blanket. Starting in your head, a warm, euphoric sensation will slowly begin to radiate throughout your entire body until your muscles are completely relaxed. Indulge in this sweet yet sour strain after a long day at work or a lazy Sunday afternoon.
Feelings: Euphoric, Sedated, Couch-locked
Flavor: Sweet, Nutty, Sharp
Usage: Binge Watching, Aches & Pains, Nighttime Sesh
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
