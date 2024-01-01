Guava Glue [Infused 5pk] GHF x FIELD

For a pre-roll that won’t weigh you down, Guava Glue gets the job done. Packed with GG4 flower and Guava’Z sauce, this fruity and funky joint offers a euphoric high that keeps you grounded at the same time. Spark it up to cure the midday blues or whenever you need a moment to yourself.
Blend: GG4 Herb x Guava’Z Sauce
Feelings: Euphoric, Focused, Relaxed
Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Funky Cheese, Earth
Usage: Pick-Me-Up, Self Care, Good Times
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

  • CA, US: CCL18-0003034
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000512
