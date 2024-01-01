For a pre-roll that won’t weigh you down, Guava Glue gets the job done. Packed with GG4 flower and Guava’Z sauce, this fruity and funky joint offers a euphoric high that keeps you grounded at the same time. Spark it up to cure the midday blues or whenever you need a moment to yourself. --- Blend: GG4 Herb x Guava’Z Sauce Feelings: Euphoric, Focused, Relaxed Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Funky Cheese, Earth Usage: Pick-Me-Up, Self Care, Good Times
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.