For a pre-roll that won’t weigh you down, Guava Glue gets the job done. Packed with GG4 flower and Guava’Z sauce, this fruity and funky joint offers a euphoric high that keeps you grounded at the same time. Spark it up to cure the midday blues or whenever you need a moment to yourself.

---

Blend: GG4 Herb x Guava’Z Sauce

Feelings: Euphoric, Focused, Relaxed

Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Funky Cheese, Earth

Usage: Pick-Me-Up, Self Care, Good Times

