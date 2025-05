Pull the pin and blast off with Guava Grenade, an explosive infused hybrid preroll that hits hard and fast with a flavor profile as loud as its name. Crafted from the potent Molotov Cocktail flower and supercharged with Guava’z live resin, this infused joint doesn’t just elevate, it detonates your senses into a euphoric haze of fruity fire and cerebral fireworks.

---

Blend: Molotov Cocktail Flower x Guava’z Live Resin

Feelings: Uplifted, Buzzed, Dialed-In

Flavors: Tropical, Sour Candy, Gas

Usage: Creative Projects, Social Seshes, Midday Recharge

