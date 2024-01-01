Biting into a tropical cheese danish is kind of like puffing on Guava Tart. This indica-leaning strain offers a dynamic cocktail of guava, mango, pineapple, and banana flavors that intermingle with notes of cream and forest floor. After savoring the vacation-ready taste of this strain, you’ll feel absolutely at ease and ready for a relaxing evening at home.

---

Feelings: Uplifted, Calm, Carefree

Flavor: Tropical Candy, Cheese, Soil

Usage: Unwinding, Stress Relief, Self Care

