Biting into a tropical cheese danish is kind of like puffing on Guava Tart. This indica-leaning strain offers a dynamic cocktail of guava, mango, pineapple, and banana flavors that intermingle with notes of cream and forest floor. After savoring the vacation-ready taste of this strain, you’ll feel absolutely at ease and ready for a relaxing evening at home. --- Feelings: Uplifted, Calm, Carefree Flavor: Tropical Candy, Cheese, Soil Usage: Unwinding, Stress Relief, Self Care
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.