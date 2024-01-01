Gush Mints [.7g 5pk]

by Glass House Farms
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Add some zest to your day with a juicy burst of fruit flavor mixed with refreshing, snow-capped woods. Perfect for connecting with yourself or others, Gush Mints aims to help you unwind and let down your walls.
---
Feelings: Euphoric, Relaxed, Tingly
Flavor: Tropical Fruit, Pine Woods, Mint
Usage: Mood Boost, Bubble Bath, Date Night

Gush Mints is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mints exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

