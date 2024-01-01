THC, take a back seat—CBD is the star of this show. When you need to chill out without the psychoactive effects, Gush Mints does the trick with its breezy, easygoing effects. Plus, the sour candy-like flavor instantly brightens your mood and gets your day on the right track. --- Feelings: Light, Carefree, Balanced Flavor: Citrus, Peppermint, Candy Usage: Unwind, Refresh, Get Your Mind Right
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.