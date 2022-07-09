THC, take a back seat—CBD is the star of this show. When you need to chill out without the psychoactive effects, Gush Mintz does the trick with its breezy, easygoing effects. Plus, the sour candy-like flavor instantly brightens your mood and gets your day on the right track.

---

Feelings: Light, Carefree, Balanced

Flavor: Citrus, Peppermint, Candy

Usage: Unwind, Refresh, Get Your Mind Right