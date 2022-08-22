About this product
May we present to you a haiku about Haiku—a unique indica strain that helps you manifest a moment of calm and ignites your inner passions.
Cream, cloves, and fresh soil
Soothe your soul and boost your mood
Inspiring true peace.
Feelings: Zen, Carefree, Uplifted
Flavor: Vanilla, Baking Spices, Earth
Usage: Stress Relief, Mood Boost, Deep Conversations
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512