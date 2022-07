Known for its potent energizing effects, Hazy Dayz is perfect for any sativa lover. As you puff away on this infused pre-roll, aromas of bright citrus and funky florals float over your palate, leaving you wanting more. The classic uplifting high starts with a euphoric build, filling your mind with a buzzing energy that fortifies you with a sense of creativity and a touch of focus so that you can do anything you put your mind to.



Blend: Super Lemon Smac Herb x Lilac Diesel Sauce



Feelings: Energized, Uplifted, Creative



Flavor: Citrusy, Floral, Gassy



Usage: Pottery class, Beach day, Being productive