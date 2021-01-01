When you light up this pre-roll filled with three legendary strains, get ready to fly off into the stratosphere. With a balance of euphoric and relaxing effects, you’ll feel as though you’ve created a personal paradise in your mind. Indulge in Hazy Sky whenever you need to turn your frown upside down, take a mental vaycay, or just let the good times roll.



Blend: Super Silver Haze Herb x Skywalker & Sugar Tarts Live Resin

Feelings: Chill, Happy, Body Relaxation

Flavor: Dried Fruit, Funk, Pine Forest

Usage: Mental Vacation, Self-care Sunday, Mood Boost