About this product
When you light up this pre-roll filled with three legendary strains, get ready to fly off into the stratosphere. With a balance of euphoric and relaxing effects, you’ll feel as though you’ve created a personal paradise in your mind. Indulge in Hazy Sky whenever you need to turn your frown upside down, take a mental vaycay, or just let the good times roll.
Blend: Super Silver Haze Herb x Skywalker & Sugar Tarts Live Resin
Feelings: Chill, Happy, Body Relaxation
Flavor: Dried Fruit, Funk, Pine Forest
Usage: Mental Vacation, Self-care Sunday, Mood Boost
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
