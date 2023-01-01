With the combination of two iconic sativa strains—Blue Dream and Hella Jelly—this infused pre-roll is a dream come true. Feel your energy shift with each puff as the sweet berry taste elevates your mood and takes you to Cloud 9. It’ll be hard not to laugh off the little stuff with this intensely blissful duo of cultivars. --- Blend: Blue Dream Herb x Hella Jelly Live Resin Feelings: Joyful, Giggly, Energized Flavor: Berries, Black Pepper, Candy Usage: Brunch, Hanging Out With Friends, Laughing
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.