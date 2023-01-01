With the combination of two iconic sativa strains—Blue Dream and Hella Jelly—this infused pre-roll is a dream come true. Feel your energy shift with each puff as the sweet berry taste elevates your mood and takes you to Cloud 9. It’ll be hard not to laugh off the little stuff with this intensely blissful duo of cultivars.

Blend: Blue Dream Herb x Hella Jelly Live Resin

Feelings: Joyful, Giggly, Energized

Flavor: Berries, Black Pepper, Candy

Usage: Brunch, Hanging Out With Friends, Laughing

