About this product
Like a fruity tea, this sweet sativa-leaning strain will perk you up and get you going and won’t weigh you down. With just a few tokes of Hella Jelly, you’ll be able to sail through your day with a newfound pep in your step and not a worry in sight. Marked by its fruity, candy-like flavor, this strain is an instant daytime classic.
Feelings: Euphoric, Energizing, Carefree
Flavor: Hard Candy, Fruity, Tart
Usage: Midday Pick-me-up, Concerts
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
