About this product
Get inducted into an elite group of elevated individuals with a few puffs of High Society. This sweet yet sharp cultivar unleashes your philosophical side with a burst of creative energy and finishes with a calming euphoria. So if you’re ready to explore the edges of your imagination without a care in the world, this strain is for you.
Feelings: Tingly, Uplifted, Creative
Flavor: Diesel, Vanilla, Herbs
Usage: Day Dreaming, Meditation, Self Care
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512