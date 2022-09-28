Get inducted into an elite group of elevated individuals with a few puffs of High Society. This sweet yet sharp cultivar unleashes your philosophical side with a burst of creative energy and finishes with a calming euphoria. So if you’re ready to explore the edges of your imagination without a care in the world, this strain is for you.



Feelings: Tingly, Uplifted, Creative

Flavor: Diesel, Vanilla, Herbs

Usage: Day Dreaming, Meditation, Self Care