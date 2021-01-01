About this product

‘Tis the season to spark one up. In this exclusive holiday pre-roll pack, there’s a joint for every day of the week that fits every kind of vibe. Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up, wind-me-down, or turn-me-jolly, this seven-pack makes the perfect stoner-friendly gift—for a loved one or for yourself. Either way, it’s time to get the holiday season started on a high note.