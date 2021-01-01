About this product
‘Tis the season to spark one up. In this exclusive holiday pre-roll pack, there’s a joint for every day of the week that fits every kind of vibe. Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up, wind-me-down, or turn-me-jolly, this seven-pack makes the perfect stoner-friendly gift—for a loved one or for yourself. Either way, it’s time to get the holiday season started on a high note.
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
