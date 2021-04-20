Fellow stoners, we’re gathered here today to chill out, kick back, and kiss your worries goodbye. With three ultra-relaxing strains joined together by fate in one convenient pre-roll, all you need to do is chill out and enjoy the flavors of vanilla frosting, juicy blueberries, and a whisper of funk. A real match made in cannabis heaven.



Blend: Wedding Cake Herb x (Skywalker x Sugar Tarts Sauce)

Feelings: Soothed, Chill, Happy

Flavor: Vanilla, Berry, Funk

Usage: Nighttime Sesh, Winding Down, Stress Relief