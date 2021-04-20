About this product
Fellow stoners, we’re gathered here today to chill out, kick back, and kiss your worries goodbye. With three ultra-relaxing strains joined together by fate in one convenient pre-roll, all you need to do is chill out and enjoy the flavors of vanilla frosting, juicy blueberries, and a whisper of funk. A real match made in cannabis heaven.
Blend: Wedding Cake Herb x (Skywalker x Sugar Tarts Sauce)
Feelings: Soothed, Chill, Happy
Flavor: Vanilla, Berry, Funk
Usage: Nighttime Sesh, Winding Down, Stress Relief
Blend: Wedding Cake Herb x (Skywalker x Sugar Tarts Sauce)
Feelings: Soothed, Chill, Happy
Flavor: Vanilla, Berry, Funk
Usage: Nighttime Sesh, Winding Down, Stress Relief
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.