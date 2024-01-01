In a hurry to unwind? Hyperspeed takes you to Planet Relaxation at the speed of light. With a blend of sweet and sharp flavors, this infused pre-roll starts with a wave of bliss before mellowing into a state of absolute peace. --- Blend: Skywalker x Golden Gas Feelings: Sedated, Calm, Happy Flavor: Berry, Pine, Funk Usage: Bedtime Sesh, Self Care, Unwinding
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.