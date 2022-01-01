About this product
This strain lives up to its namesake in all the right ways: it smells of sweet vanilla and sugary dough, it’s flushed with frosty trichomes, and delivers a world-class brain-freeze the moment you bite in. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, Ice Cream Cake comes on heavy with a rich body high, making it ideal for relieving stress and muscle pain. Or just sinking into the couch to toast the end of the day. And like all great desserts, you’ll be ready for a good night’s sleep the moment you’re done.
Feelings soothing, relaxing, sleepy
Flavor sweet vanilla, cream, pastry dough
Usage sauna-soak, winding down the day, bedtime
Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
