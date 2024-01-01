Ice Cream R*ntz [Infused 5pk] GHF x FIELD

by Glass House Farms
You don’t have to have a sweet tooth to enjoy the taste and aroma of our Ice Cream R*ntz pre-rolls. Featuring an irresistible mix of sugary sweetness and buttery richness, this is a delicious way to send off any day. Indulge in this well-balanced blend chilling with friends or unwinding with a solo sesh.
Blend: Ice Cream Cake Flower x R*ntz Resin
Feelings: Happy, Mellow, Relaxed
Flavor: Berry, Candy, Vanilla Ice Cream
Usage: Unwinding, Self Care, Chill Hangouts

Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

  • CA, US: CCL18-0003034
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000512
