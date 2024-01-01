You don’t have to have a sweet tooth to enjoy the taste and aroma of our Ice Cream R*ntz pre-rolls. Featuring an irresistible mix of sugary sweetness and buttery richness, this is a delicious way to send off any day. Indulge in this well-balanced blend chilling with friends or unwinding with a solo sesh.

Blend: Ice Cream Cake Flower x R*ntz Resin

Feelings: Happy, Mellow, Relaxed

Flavor: Berry, Candy, Vanilla Ice Cream

Usage: Unwinding, Self Care, Chill Hangouts

