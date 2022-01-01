About this product
It’s rare you come across an indica-dominant strain that delivers both calming and cerebral effects — so that’s why we’re happy to introduce you to Jealousy. This cross between Gelato 41 and Sherbert offers a soothing full-body high that won’t weigh you down. You’ll get to enjoy the dessert-like flavor with notes of earth and fruit as you unwind and de-stress with a clear head.
Feelings: Heavy, Relaxed, Clearheaded
Flavor: Berries, Lavender Ice Cream, Earthy
Usage: Stress Relief, Bingewatching, Bubble Baths
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
