It’s rare you come across an indica-dominant strain that delivers both calming and cerebral effects — so that’s why we’re happy to introduce you to Jealousy. This cross between Gelato 41 and Sherbert offers a soothing full-body high that won’t weigh you down. You’ll get to enjoy the dessert-like flavor with notes of earth and fruit as you unwind and de-stress with a clear head.



Feelings: Heavy, Relaxed, Clearheaded

Flavor: Berries, Lavender Ice Cream, Earthy

Usage: Stress Relief, Bingewatching, Bubble Baths